STAVOLA
JOHN FRANCIS
64, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, formerly of Warminster, PA and Upper Darby, PA, died at home peacefully March 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with renal failure. He was predeceased in death by his parents Albert and Mary Jane (nee DiPhillipo) Stavola and brothers Michael Francis and Raymond; and also his loving dog Snoopy. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Marie, his beloved sisters Connie (Victor) Orlando, Sarah (Ed) Lohr and brothers Albert (Kristine), Joseph (Lorraine), Frank (Grace), and Gerard along with many nieces and nephews. John's greatest passions in life were holidays with family, bingo, family pets and Elvis. He also maintained many friendships throughout his life, which he cherished greatly. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, March 15th 9am at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent The , www.kidney.org., which would be great appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019