HOCHSCHWENDER

JOHN FRANK

Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, while engaged in one of his many hobbies, cross country skiing with close friends.

Born on April 23, 1958, to Klaus and Marilyn Hochschwender, John was one of five children growing up in a rural area in Chester County.

Graduating from Owen J. Roberts High School in 1976, he then attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, receiving his Bachelor's degree in psychology. John began working at Vanguard while attending Villanova University, where he received his MBA. He became a certified financial planner. John began working at RTD Financial Advisors and worked his way up and served as the company's Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Senior Planner.

John also served as a board member of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Financial Planning Association, and served as president in 2010, and was an active volunteer with the Delaware Valley Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

John loved the outdoors and spent much of his favorite time hiking, mountain biking, skiing, golfing and spelunking. He also had a diverse interest in music and loved playing his guitar and singing. His great sense of humor, positive outlook on life and deep compassion and love for others will be sorrowfully missed.

John is survived by his wife of 18 years, Margo, brothers and sisters, Susan, Martha and George and two nieces and five nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the , the Salvation Army of West Chester or the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

A private memorial service will be held.

