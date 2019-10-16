Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Eagle Rd. and St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
JOHN F.X. "JACK" DONNELLY


1927 - 2019
JOHN F.X. "JACK" DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY
JOHN F.X. "JACK"


Age 92, of Phila., PA, on Oct. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clara (nee Russo), loving father of the late Francis Donnelly (Patricia), and precious son of the late Mary Hanah (nee Mc Carins) and John J. Donnelly. Survived by his loving children Mary Agnes Ostick (John), Theresa "Terry" Rowles (Michael), John Donnelly (Tiffany), Clare Medori Richter (Michael) and Paul Donnelly (Linda); his cherished 17 grandchildren; his adoring 12 great-grandchildren, and his devoted sister Mary Agnes Gallagher (James).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday Evening, October 17th, from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M., and on Friday Morning, October 18th, from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M., at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA, 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Denis Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Province of the Sacred Stigmata of St. Francis, P.O. Box 809, 913 36th Street, Union City, NJ 07087, or The Oblates of St. Francis De Sales Wilmington- Philadelphia Province, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806 would be appreciated.


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
