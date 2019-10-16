|
|
DONNELLY
JOHN F.X. "JACK"
Age 92, of Phila., PA, on Oct. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clara (nee Russo), loving father of the late Francis Donnelly (Patricia), and precious son of the late Mary Hanah (nee Mc Carins) and John J. Donnelly. Survived by his loving children Mary Agnes Ostick (John), Theresa "Terry" Rowles (Michael), John Donnelly (Tiffany), Clare Medori Richter (Michael) and Paul Donnelly (Linda); his cherished 17 grandchildren; his adoring 12 great-grandchildren, and his devoted sister Mary Agnes Gallagher (James).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday Evening, October 17th, from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M., and on Friday Morning, October 18th, from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M., at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA, 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Denis Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Province of the Sacred Stigmata of St. Francis, P.O. Box 809, 913 36th Street, Union City, NJ 07087, or The Oblates of St. Francis De Sales Wilmington- Philadelphia Province, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019