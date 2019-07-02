Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KISSANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN G. KISSANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN G. KISSANE Notice
KISSANE
JOHN G.
91, of Hockessin, DE, formerly of East Lansdowne on June 30, 2019. Jack retired as an IRS attorney in Phila. Husband of the late Helen, he is the father of Teresa and Leon Brostoff, Jacqueline and Romano Candido and John Kissane. Also survived by his brother Ed, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be 11 A.M., Friday, at the TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill PA 19026, where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences: www.Toppitzer.us
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now