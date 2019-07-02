|
91, of Hockessin, DE, formerly of East Lansdowne on June 30, 2019. Jack retired as an IRS attorney in Phila. Husband of the late Helen, he is the father of Teresa and Leon Brostoff, Jacqueline and Romano Candido and John Kissane. Also survived by his brother Ed, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be 11 A.M., Friday, at the TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill PA 19026, where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences: www.Toppitzer.us
