JOHN G. ZELL III

JOHN G. ZELL III Notice
ZELL
JOHN G., III
March 16, 2019, formerly of West Chester PA. Husband of Marie (nee Gargulie); father of Debbie Lyles, Michael, Scott, and the late John and Glenn; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives, friends and St. Thomas More Alumni are invited to call Sat. morning, 10:30 A.M., SS. Simon and Jude R.C. Church, Rt. 352 and West Chester Pike, East Goshen Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Family prefers donations to American . act.alz.org

KENNETH WM. MURPHY, F.D.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
