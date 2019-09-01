Home

Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
HOPKINSON
JOHN H. III, MD
Passed away suddenly on August 30th. He was the beloved father of Krystyna, Brett, Jacquelyn, John, and Elizabeth, and adored by his grandchildren Lily Hopkinson, Charlotte Hopkinson, and Ace Weir. He is survived by his brother Peter C. Hopkinson. Dr. Hopkinson practiced at Abington Memorial Hospital. He will be missed by family and many friends. Service information will follow shortly.

Family served by CRAFT / GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME OF ABINGTON.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019
