SCHWARZ
JOHN H., JR., Ph.D.
June 23, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Devoted father of John T. (Mary), William P.N. and Neil P. Schwarz. Loving grandfather of Bennett and Frannie. Dear brother of the late Lucille Cheney. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday June 26th from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA or on Thursday June 27th from 12 to 1 P.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Penns-wood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA with Funeral Mass to follow at 1 P.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th Fl., Chicago IL 60601.
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019