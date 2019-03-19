|
SHULER
JOHN H., JR.
Of Franklinville, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 55. John was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and avid fisherman who will be dearly missed.
Son of the late John H. Shuler Sr.; brother of the late Donna Shuler, he is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Shuler; two beloved children, John H. Shuler III (Amanda), Amber Shuler; a caring brother, Edward Shuler; and a cherished grand-daughter, Summer.
A memorial service will be held 7 P.M., Friday at THE MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 North Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 6 P.M. until time of service. Please visit
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019