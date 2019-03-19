Home

POWERED BY

Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
JOHN SHULER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SHULER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN H. SHULER Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHN H. SHULER Jr. Notice
SHULER
JOHN H., JR.
Of Franklinville, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 55. John was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and avid fisherman who will be dearly missed.
Son of the late John H. Shuler Sr.; brother of the late Donna Shuler, he is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Shuler; two beloved children, John H. Shuler III (Amanda), Amber Shuler; a caring brother, Edward Shuler; and a cherished grand-daughter, Summer.
A memorial service will be held 7 P.M., Friday at THE MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 North Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 6 P.M. until time of service. Please visit

www.marktilghmanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now