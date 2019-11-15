|
|
HOFFMAN
JOHN
On November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Schneir). Devoted father of Karen (Steven) Tepper and Shari (Eric) Vikmanis. Loving step-father of Kim Schwartz and Brandt (Kira) Wolf. Brother of Theodore (Sheila) Hoffman. Doting grandfather of Tyler, Jacob, Zoe, Molly and Alexander. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 12:30 P.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019