On Oct. 23, 2019, age 32. Devoted father of Jack, Jr. and Chase, beloved son of John E. "Jack" and Maribeth Altiere (nee Roach), cherished brother of Lauren E. Altiere, also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family, friends and members of Phila. Painters Local 2011 are invited to Jack's Life Celebration Tuesday after 6 pm from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154 and Wednesday 9 - 9:45 A.M. from St. Martha Church, 11301 Academy Road, Phila. 19154 and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jacks memory preferred to Phila. Painters Local 2011 Benevolent Fund, 2980 Southhampton Road, Phila., PA. 19154.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019