Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ALTIERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. "JACK" ALTIERE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. "JACK" ALTIERE Notice
ALTIERE
JOHN J. "JACK"
On Oct. 23, 2019, age 32. Devoted father of Jack, Jr. and Chase, beloved son of John E. "Jack" and Maribeth Altiere (nee Roach), cherished brother of Lauren E. Altiere, also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family, friends and members of Phila. Painters Local 2011 are invited to Jack's Life Celebration Tuesday after 6 pm from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. 19154 and Wednesday 9 - 9:45 A.M. from St. Martha Church, 11301 Academy Road, Phila. 19154 and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jacks memory preferred to Phila. Painters Local 2011 Benevolent Fund, 2980 Southhampton Road, Phila., PA. 19154.

To share your fondest of Jack please visit www.lifecelebration.com 1-877-GIVNISH

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now