CASSIDY
JOHN J. "JACK"
October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edna (nee Scarpato). Devoted father of John (Kathleen), William (Judith), and James (Donna). Loving Pop of 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack was former President of Teamsters Local 107. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church (upper church), 3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd., Phila., PA 19154 in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019