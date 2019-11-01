Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
JOHN CASSIDY
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew Church (upper church)
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church (upper church)
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, IL
JOHN J. "JACK" CASSIDY


1927 - 2019
JOHN J. "JACK" CASSIDY Notice
CASSIDY
JOHN J. "JACK"
October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edna (nee Scarpato). Devoted father of John (Kathleen), William (Judith), and James (Donna). Loving Pop of 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack was former President of Teamsters Local 107. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church (upper church), 3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd., Phila., PA 19154 in his memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
