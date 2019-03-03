Home

Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Philadelphia, John was 87 years old. He was a resident of Marlton and formerly lived Moorestown, NJ. Mr. Costello was Professor Emeritus in the Mathematics and Computer Science department at St. Joseph's University. Beloved husband of 62 years to Helen M. (née Moore). Loving father of Helen "Tad" E. (Jeffrey Patterson) Costello, John P. Costello, Michael A. (Janis Sullivan) Costello and Bruce D. (Kelly) Costello. Cherished grandfather to Jill, Caitlin, Colin, Julia "Paige", Megan, Jack and Ryan. Great grandfather of Dexter. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 6th, from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at GIVNISH OF MARLTON 398 East Main Street. His Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Philabundance 3616 S. Galloway St. Phila. PA 19148 philabundance.org, St. Joe's Prep 1733 W. Girard Ave. Phila. PA 19130 sjprep.org and/or St. Joseph University 5600 City Ave. Phila. PA 19131 sju.edu.

To share your memories of John, please visit www.givnish.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
