|
|
DOUGHERTY
JOHN J., JR. "JACKIE"
Age 76, of Hallandale FL, and formerly of Overbrook, on May 30th, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Deanna M. Dougherty (nee Volpe). Loving father of John J. Dougherty, III (Lynn M. Martosella, Esq.). Cherished grandfather of Devon, Dana (Brian O'Donnell), and Drew (Charles Gargiullo). Devoted brother of Marion Atella-Pastorino (Joseph), Carol Atella-Strupczewski (the late Lou), and Rachel Cartafalsa (Joseph).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, June 7th, ALL IN CHURCH from 9:30 A.M. to 12:15 P.M., at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass to follow 12:30 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to ., 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601 would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019