Deady Funeral Home - PHILADELPHIA
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
JOHN GRISAFI
JOHN J. GRISAFI

JOHN J. GRISAFI Notice
GRISAFI
JOHN J.


June 16, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of John announces his sudden passing. John will be lovingly remember-ed by his children, Lisa G. Walls and Gary (Valerie Vitello) Grosafi; his grandchildren, Allison Walls and Paige Grisafi; and great-grandson, Kent Rossiter. John will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews of multiple genera-tions that were dear to him. Predeceased in life were John's 9 siblings, Louisa Priole, Antoinette Martell, Joseph, Louis, Peter, Paul, Santina Morris, Frances Thomas, and Vincent.
Relatives, friends, members of Mid-Atlantic Safety Council, members of the Bonsai Society of South Jersey, Friends of the Heggan Library, and his Bingo buddies are invited to his Viewing Sunday eve, 6 to 9 P.M., and Monday morning, 9 to 11 A.M., followed by his Funeral Service, at 11 A.M., at JOHN R. DEADY FUNERAL HOME, 2501 S. Camac St. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.

www.deadyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
