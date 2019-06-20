|
GRISAFI
JOHN J.
June 16, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of John announces his sudden passing. John will be lovingly remember-ed by his children, Lisa G. Walls and Gary (Valerie Vitello) Grosafi; his grandchildren, Allison Walls and Paige Grisafi; and great-grandson, Kent Rossiter. John will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews of multiple genera-tions that were dear to him. Predeceased in life were John's 9 siblings, Louisa Priole, Antoinette Martell, Joseph, Louis, Peter, Paul, Santina Morris, Frances Thomas, and Vincent.
Relatives, friends, members of Mid-Atlantic Safety Council, members of the Bonsai Society of South Jersey, Friends of the Heggan Library, and his Bingo buddies are invited to his Viewing Sunday eve, 6 to 9 P.M., and Monday morning, 9 to 11 A.M., followed by his Funeral Service, at 11 A.M., at JOHN R. DEADY FUNERAL HOME, 2501 S. Camac St. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
www.deadyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019