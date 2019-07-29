Home

Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Helena's Church
1489 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Helena's Church
1489 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
JOHN J. MCANALLY


1923 - 2019
JOHN J. MCANALLY Notice
MCANALLY
JOHN J.
Age 95, of Harleysville, on Thursday July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucienne (nee Couture); father of Steven (Darlene), John P. (Theresa), the late Daniel, and Michelle McAnally; also survived by 7 grandchildren; preceded by his brother and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to share in John's Life Celebration on Wednesday July 31, from 10 to 10:50 A.M. at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. His Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to the . Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of John, visit:
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019
