Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
4400 block of E. Thompson St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
4400 block of E. Thompson St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN NIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. "JACK" NIXON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. "JACK" NIXON Notice
NIXON
JOHN J. "JACK"
On September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Drach). Loving father of John J. Jr. 'Jack' (Lauren), Edward D. and Katie Corcoran (Michael). Also sadly missed by 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, Sept. 10th beginning at 9 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 block of E. Thompson St. Phila., PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila. PA 19134 would be appreciated by his family.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
Download Now