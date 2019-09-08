|
|
NIXON
JOHN J. "JACK"
On September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Drach). Loving father of John J. Jr. 'Jack' (Lauren), Edward D. and Katie Corcoran (Michael). Also sadly missed by 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, Sept. 10th beginning at 9 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 block of E. Thompson St. Phila., PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila. PA 19134 would be appreciated by his family.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019