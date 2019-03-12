|
|
PELLEGRINO
JOHN J.
92, of Philadelphia, passed away on March 8, 2019. John served in the U.S. Army during WWII and worked at Honeywell. He was a kind, humorous, and generous person. John was pre-deceased by his parents, Nicola and Jennie Pellegrino, and is survived by his sister, Mary Grace Alu; nephew, Raymond Alu (Terri); niece, MaryLouise Alu Curto (the late Salvatore); great-nieces and great-nephews Christopher, Jonathan, Dylan, Sarah, and Ryan.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration on Thursday, March 14, from 8:30 to 10 A.M., at CRAFT/GIVNISH OF ABINGTON, 1801 Old York at Old Welsh Rds., where a Service will be held at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019