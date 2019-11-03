Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SONCINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. SONCINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. SONCINI Notice
SONCINI
JOHN J.
of Oreland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita C. (nee D'Iorio). Loving father of the late Stephen W. Soncini (Patricia). Devoted grandfather of Douglas J. Soncini (Rick Kirchner), and the late Danielle Soncini. John was a proud WWII veteran. He was a founding member of Holy Martyrs Church, and was a longtime member of Sandy Run Country Club. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:30AM at Holy Martyrs Church 120 Allison Rd Oreland, PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30AM. Entombment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above named church.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, FLOURTOWN
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -