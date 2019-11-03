|
SONCINI
JOHN J.
of Oreland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita C. (nee D'Iorio). Loving father of the late Stephen W. Soncini (Patricia). Devoted grandfather of Douglas J. Soncini (Rick Kirchner), and the late Danielle Soncini. John was a proud WWII veteran. He was a founding member of Holy Martyrs Church, and was a longtime member of Sandy Run Country Club. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:30AM at Holy Martyrs Church 120 Allison Rd Oreland, PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30AM. Entombment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above named church.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, FLOURTOWN
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019