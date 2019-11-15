Home

November 14, 2019, age 75, of East Falls and Marlton NJ.
Beloved son of the late Anne "Nancy" (nee Woods) and Stephen McMahon; dear brother of Maureen DaCosta, Gerald McMahon, and Msgr. Kevin McMahon; also survived by 16 nieces and nephews, 23 great-nieces and nephews, 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen (Helen); his sister, Patricia Colella (Fred); and his brother-in-law, Phillip DaCosta. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill PA 19026, on Tuesday, November 19th, 10 to 11 A.M,. with a Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019
