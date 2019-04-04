Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
NESBITT
JOHN JAMES, III


77, of Newtown Square, PA, on April 3, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Sandy (nee Lyttle) of 53 years, two daughters, Sharon Bonner (Joseph) and Julie Sweatt (Derek), and one grandson, Evan Sweatt.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6-8 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, and to his Funeral Service 11 A.M. Saturday St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA 19087. Interment St. David's Episcopal Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 or to The Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019
