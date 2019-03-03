|
BRADY
JOHN JOE
Age 85, of Broomall, PA, on March 1, 2019. Beloved hus-band of Bridget Brady (nee O'Brien). Loving father of Maureen MacCrory (Paul), Joanne Nicholas (JR), Terrie Campbell (Greg), Sean Brady (Deirdre Bradley) and Sheila Doherty (Noel). Brother of Greta Judge, Vera O'Reilly, Bridie Stubbs, Tom Brady and the late Brendan Brady and Helen Moran. Survived by his 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 6 to 9 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Irish Immigration Center, 7 S. Cedar Lane, Upper Darby, PA 19082 would be appreciated. Online condolences:
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019