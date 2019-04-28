|
|
GRANT
JOHN JOSEPH, JR. "JACK"
72, of Boca Raton FL, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Trustbridge Hospice in Delray Beach FL. Jack was born April 26, 1946 in Bryn Mawr PA, to John and Helen (Dougherty) Grant. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Miller) of 48 years, whom he married on April 24, 1971; his 3 daughters and their families, Katherine Ronayne, Nicole Bernius and Jacqueline Lafrance; his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and George Carr; sister-in-law, Judith Howson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, May 3rd, at St Dennis Catholic Church in Havertown PA. Family will receive friends at 1 P.M., with a Mass begin-ning at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Portsmouth Rotary Troy Pappas Memorial Fund", Portsmouth Rotary Club, P.O. Box 905, Portsmouth NH 03801.
troyjjpappasmemorial.com
STRETCH FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019