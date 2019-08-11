|
MUNERA
JOHN JOSEPH "JACK", JR.
Of Worcester Twp., PA, died August 2, 2019. Husband of Jeanette (Hawes) Munera; father of John (Julie), Andrew (Justine), Matthew and Keith (John) Munera; brother of Donald (Fran) Munera; grand-father of 7. A celebration of life will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 750 Skippack Pk., Blue Bell, PA 19422 on Aug. 15 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church at the address above.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019