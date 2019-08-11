Home

R.L Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church
750 Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA
View Map
JOHN JOSEPH "JACK" MUNERA Jr.

JOHN JOSEPH "JACK" MUNERA Jr. Notice
MUNERA
JOHN JOSEPH "JACK", JR.
Of Worcester Twp., PA, died August 2, 2019. Husband of Jeanette (Hawes) Munera; father of John (Julie), Andrew (Justine), Matthew and Keith (John) Munera; brother of Donald (Fran) Munera; grand-father of 7. A celebration of life will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 750 Skippack Pk., Blue Bell, PA 19422 on Aug. 15 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church at the address above.

www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
