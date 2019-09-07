|
|
WHITTAKER
JOHN "JACK" KYLE
93, of North Wales, PA, died August 30, 2019. He was the son of Helene (Kyle) Whittaker Harms and Donald F. Whittaker, and stepson of Arthur G. Harms. Jack was a proud World War II veteran. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald F. Whittaker, and his sister, Jill Harms Griesse. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janis (Peters) Whittaker, and his children Kyle (Linda), Starr, Taft (Lynn), Jeffrey (Jennifer), and Kimberly (Stephen) Morris. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grand-children. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 1-4 P.M. at Cedar-brook Country Club 180 Penllyn Pike Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 7, 2019