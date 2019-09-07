Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylva
371 E Church Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 354-9800
For more information about
JOHN WHITTAKER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cedarbrook Country Club
180 Penllyn Pike
Blue Bell, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WHITTAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN KYLE "JACK" WHITTAKER


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN KYLE "JACK" WHITTAKER Notice
WHITTAKER
JOHN "JACK" KYLE


93, of North Wales, PA, died August 30, 2019. He was the son of Helene (Kyle) Whittaker Harms and Donald F. Whittaker, and stepson of Arthur G. Harms. Jack was a proud World War II veteran. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald F. Whittaker, and his sister, Jill Harms Griesse. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janis (Peters) Whittaker, and his children Kyle (Linda), Starr, Taft (Lynn), Jeffrey (Jennifer), and Kimberly (Stephen) Morris. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grand-children. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 1-4 P.M. at Cedar-brook Country Club 180 Penllyn Pike Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.