|
|
BOYLE
JOHN L. "JACK"
June 17, 2019. Husband of the late Geraldine (nee Malley) Boyle; loving father of Helen Bristow, Betsy Eigen, John, and Brian Boyle; grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 3; brother of Christine D'Angelo, David, Brian, and the late Richard Boyle. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 A.M., St. John the Baptist Church, and to participate in his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Westminster Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019