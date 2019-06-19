Home

Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
JOHN BOYLE
JOHN L. "JACK" BOYLE

JOHN L. "JACK" BOYLE Notice
BOYLE
JOHN L. "JACK"
June 17, 2019, of Ocean City. Husband of the late Geraldine (nee Malley) Boyle; loving father of Helen Bristow, Betsy Eigen, John, and Brian Boyle; grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 3; brother of Christine D'Angelo, David, Brian, and the late Richard Boyle. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 A.M., St. John the Baptist Church, and to participate in his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Westminster Cemetery.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019
