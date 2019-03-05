Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
JOHN L. CALLAHAN

JOHN L. CALLAHAN
CALLAHAN
JOHN L.
Of Springfield PA, age 94, on March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Martha (nee McTear); loving father "Padge" of John L. (Kathleen), Peter F. (Cathy), Margaret Mary "Meg" (Michael) McDevitt, Andrew P. (Karen), Roseanne (Fred) Fantazzia and the late Francis X.; PopPop to 12 grand-children and 7 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9:15 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions to St. Thomas More Alumni
http://www.stmforever.com

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
