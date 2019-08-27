Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CAROLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. CAROLAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. CAROLAN Jr. Notice
CAROLAN
JOHN L., JR.
81, of Bristol, formerly of Phila-delphia, passed away on August 23, 2019. Loving father of John L. Carolan, III, and Pop-Pop to Jacqueline Rose and Ryleigh Alexandria Carolan. ear brother to Francis P. Carolan (Barbara) and the late Rose Kathleen Tomlin (David). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of North-east Catholic High School and a United States Air Force Veteran. John was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed sporting events, especially the Eagles and the Phillies.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila.,
followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The Joey Ryder Fund, CHOP Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104.

www.lifecelebration.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now