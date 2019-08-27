|
|
CAROLAN
JOHN L., JR.
81, of Bristol, formerly of Phila-delphia, passed away on August 23, 2019. Loving father of John L. Carolan, III, and Pop-Pop to Jacqueline Rose and Ryleigh Alexandria Carolan. ear brother to Francis P. Carolan (Barbara) and the late Rose Kathleen Tomlin (David). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of North-east Catholic High School and a United States Air Force Veteran. John was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed sporting events, especially the Eagles and the Phillies.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila.,
followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The Joey Ryder Fund, CHOP Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104.
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019