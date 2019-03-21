Home

St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
On March 18, 2019. Husband of the late Mary Claire (nee O'Keefe). Father of Mary Claire Curran (Gene), John L. Jr., Robert (Linda) and Chuck (Nancy). Granddad of Kellie, Molly, Caitlyn, Gene, Rob, Chuck, Drew, Ryan, Jillian and great Granddad of Grace, Carter, Scarlett, Colin and Blake. Brother of Bud McIntyre (Betty). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday 9:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Christopher Church at the address listed above or to Holy Redeemer Visiting Nurses, 12265 Townsend Rd., Phila., PA 19154 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019
