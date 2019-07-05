Home

JOHN LEON DIGIROLAMO

JOHN LEON DIGIROLAMO Notice
DIGIROLAMO
JOHN LEON


94, passed away on Saturday,
June 29, 2019. He was born May 5, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Mary (Cautilli) DiGirolamo. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose; wife of 41 years, Marie O. DiGirolamo; siblings, Michael, Norma, Robert, Theresa, Lorraine and Ronald, and son, John A. DiGirolamo. He is survived by daughter, Karen Schraeder (Randy), and granddaughter, April Fieno (Thomas). There will be a Funeral Service at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, 1724 E. Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA at 12 P.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with burial in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Friends may visit Tuesday after 11 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at :

www.Allevafuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
