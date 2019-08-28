|
|
BARRON
JOHN M.
On August 27, 2019, age 64, of Sewell, NJ, formerly of Phila. Husband of the late Wylene (nee Moss); stepfather of Brian Richardson; son of Dorothy (nee Arnold) and the late John; brother of Dorothy (Carl) Baldino, Paul (Denise), Mary (Ben) Yannarella, Kathleen (David) Justi, Diane, Daniel (Sara), Michael (Suzanne) and Mark (Caren); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, 9:45 A.M., Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family appreciates flowers or memorial contributions to Lymphatic Education & Research Network, 261 Madison Avenue, 9th floor, NY 10016.
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019