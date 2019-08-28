Home

Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main Street
Mantua, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main Street
Mantua, NJ
BARRON
JOHN M.


On August 27, 2019, age 64, of Sewell, NJ, formerly of Phila. Husband of the late Wylene (nee Moss); stepfather of Brian Richardson; son of Dorothy (nee Arnold) and the late John; brother of Dorothy (Carl) Baldino, Paul (Denise), Mary (Ben) Yannarella, Kathleen (David) Justi, Diane, Daniel (Sara), Michael (Suzanne) and Mark (Caren); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, 9:45 A.M., Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family appreciates flowers or memorial contributions to Lymphatic Education & Research Network, 261 Madison Avenue, 9th floor, NY 10016.
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
