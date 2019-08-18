|
MACKIN
JOHN M.
Age 76, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away after a short illness June 11, 2019. He is the son of the late John P. and the late Rita M. (McGarry) Mackin. Also survived by 3 brothers, Robert of Norwalk, CT, Richard of Pennsauken, NJ and Thomas of Skippack, PA. One sister Eileen Doherty of Haddon Twp, NJ. Numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. John had a 35 year career at the Connelly Library at LaSalle University Phila., PA. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Thurs. Aug. 22, 11 to 12 noon at St John the Evangelist Church, 21 S. 13th St Phila., PA 19107. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment private.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019