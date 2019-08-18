Home

Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St John the Evangelist Church
21 S. 13th St
Philadelpia, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St John the Evangelist Church
21 S. 13th St
Philadelphia, NJ
Age 76, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away after a short illness June 11, 2019. He is the son of the late John P. and the late Rita M. (McGarry) Mackin. Also survived by 3 brothers, Robert of Norwalk, CT, Richard of Pennsauken, NJ and Thomas of Skippack, PA. One sister Eileen Doherty of Haddon Twp, NJ. Numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. John had a 35 year career at the Connelly Library at LaSalle University Phila., PA. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Thurs. Aug. 22, 11 to 12 noon at St John the Evangelist Church, 21 S. 13th St Phila., PA 19107. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment private.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
