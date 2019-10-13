|
|
RAUCHEISEN
JOHN M. JR.
Age 84, of Philadelphia and Wildwood, NJ, on Oct. 10, 2019. Devoted Husband of Janet (nee Oleksyn); Beloved father of Michael (Helen), Bob (Sue), Tom (Lisa), John & Joanne Raucheisen; Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 2; adoring brother of Joan Stine and the late Helen DePaul. Relatives and friends are invited to John's Viewing Mon. Oct. 14th from 9 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Dominic's Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila. PA where his Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 10 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019