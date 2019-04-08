|
SCHINA
JOHN M.
Passed away on April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Levy); father of John M. Jr.; son of the late Michael and Josephine; father in law of Laura Schina (nee Shaffer); loving grandfather of Christopher and Madelynn; dear brother of Thomas (RoseMarie), Maria (late Carmen) Leati, Michael Jr. (Lisabeth Belinn), and the late Rita; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday Evening from 6 to 9 at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Phila. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 A.M. Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ. Entombment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. No Viewing Wednesday Morning. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019