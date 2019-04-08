Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish
13 E. Evesham Rd
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SCHINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN M. SCHINA

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHN M. SCHINA Notice
SCHINA
JOHN M.


Passed away on April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Levy); father of John M. Jr.; son of the late Michael and Josephine; father in law of Laura Schina (nee Shaffer); loving grandfather of Christopher and Madelynn; dear brother of Thomas (RoseMarie), Maria (late Carmen) Leati, Michael Jr. (Lisabeth Belinn), and the late Rita; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday Evening from 6 to 9 at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Phila. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 A.M. Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ. Entombment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. No Viewing Wednesday Morning. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now