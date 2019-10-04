|
|
TONETTI
JOHN M. "JACK"
Of Bryn Mawr, PA died unexpectedly on September 30, 2019 at the age of 12. Beloved son of Richard A. Tonetti (Melissa Szanto) and Kimberlee M. Tonetti (Mark Manis); cherished brother of Lauren N., Nicholas S. and Olivia J. Tonetti; also survived by his grandparents, William F. and Ann Mitchell and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Sat. Oct. 5th at 4 P.M. in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
Jack was a Tenderfoot Scout with Troop 181. His life was tragically cut short before his 13th birthday. Please help us and his family continue his memory with a donation to either Troop 181 Gladwyne "Jack Tonetti Memorial Fund", c/o Bruce Terry, 817 Caldwell Rd., Wayne PA 19087; or Merion Square Scout House, PO Box 503, Gladwyne PA 19035 (www.gladwynescouthouse.org)
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019