McCAFFERTY
JOHN
Age 91, on October 17, 2019, of Philadelphia Born and raised in County Donegal, Ireland.
Beloved husband of Mary A. (nee Devine); loving father of Mary Rubino (William), Anne McCafferty, Brian, Joseph (Dawn), Michael (Kelly), and the late Johnny; also survived by 9 loving grandchildren; dear brother of Grace McGeever, Sarah McCafferty, and Mary Sweeney. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.), and also to the Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 A.M., Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
