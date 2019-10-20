Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN McCAFFERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN McCAFFERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN McCAFFERTY Notice
McCAFFERTY
JOHN
Age 91, on October 17, 2019, of Philadelphia Born and raised in County Donegal, Ireland.
Beloved husband of Mary A. (nee Devine); loving father of Mary Rubino (William), Anne McCafferty, Brian, Joseph (Dawn), Michael (Kelly), and the late Johnny; also survived by 9 loving grandchildren; dear brother of Grace McGeever, Sarah McCafferty, and Mary Sweeney. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.), and also to the Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 A.M., Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
www.galzeranofh.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now