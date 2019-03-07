McCLOSKEY

JOHN "JACK"

Passed on peacefully after 98 years of life. Years of life dis-tributing his unique kindness and love to everyone he met. He was predeceased by his dearest Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Patton) - his wife of 69 years; also by his wife Peg after four years of a sweet and loving marriage.

Jack and Betty were devoted and loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Jack is survived by John R., MD (and Cecilia), Col. James E. (and Carol), Catherine Kane (and Christopher), and Daniel J. (and Linda). Loving grandfather of Moira (Michael), Dennen (Jean), Dana(Michael), Erin, William, Christopher, Elizabeth, Matthew and Kyle. Loving great-grand-father of Ava and Milla.

Jack was supremely proud of his family, his devotion to LaSalle University (1948-1992), his role as a "B-17" pilot in WWII, his genius as a poet with loving "rhymes" for all, his devotion to the Catholic Church, his enstatement as a Honorary Christian Brother, his Knight-hood in the Order of St. Gregory.

Jack still showed his inner self with his last poem "Stages of Life". The last paragraph was - "but death is not the last stage of life. In life's unfolding story

Depending on his past life There may be perpetual happiness & glory"

Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, March 8th at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem. Greetings will be at 9 A.M., followed by Mass at 10 A.M. Interment at St. Dominic Cemetery, 8504 Frankford Ave, Phila. As Jack would want, please no flowers. Instead, "do a good deed for someone today!" Condolences at hoffmanfuneralhome.com

HOFFMANN FUNERAL HOME Bensalem, PA

