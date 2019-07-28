Home

JOHN N. "JACK" BURNARD Sr.

JOHN N. "JACK" BURNARD Sr. Notice
BURNARD
JOHN N. "JACK", SR.
Of Warminster passed away Monday July 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and a resident of Warminster, John was retired from Local 1242.
A life well lived, he enjoyed bicycling, canoeing, skiing, whitewater kayaking, teaching navigation, boat building and sailing. He was a life time member of the Philadelphia Canoe Club. Served in the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 276 for 25 years. Former member of the Philadelphia Sailing Club. As well as a member of the Romeo Club at Ann's Choice.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Elizabeth; grandchildren Guinevere and Jacqueline. As well as his many friends at Anne's Choice. Father of the late John N.Jr and husband to the late Anne Burnard (Burke).
A celebration of life service to be held at Ann's Choice in Warminster. Friends and family to be received 10 - 11 A.M. at the Chapel on Wednesday July 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ann's Choice Scholarship fund would be prepared.

Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
