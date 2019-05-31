|
|
GIACOBBO, M.D.
JOHN N. "JACK"
May 29, 2019. Husband of Jane (nee Sprows-Ward). Devoted father of John (Rosemary) Giacobbo, Dr. Kenneth (Colette) Giacobbo, Diane (Robert) Intenzo and David (Stephanie) Giacobbo. Loving Grandfather of John Jr. (Lauren), Alexa, Ava (Michael Duffin), Alana, Cassandra, Joseph, David, Andrea', Julian, Robert, Blaise, and Analyse. Great-grandfather of Giovanna and John III. Brother of the late Jean James. Jack will be sadly missed by EJ (Kristin) Ward, Mark (Bonnie) Ward, Brian (Janine) Ward, Austen Chloe Libby, Autumn Casin, Alec Alyssa and Adalyn Morgan Evan. Preceded in death by James Ward. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SUNDAY EVENING 6-9 P.M. and MONDAY 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Dr. Giacobbo's Memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019