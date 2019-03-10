|
|
PHILLIPS
JOHN N.
February 20, 2019, age 72. He is survived by his wife Gina Michaels, his daughter Elizabeth Phillips Weber, son-in-law Jesse Weber and grandchildren Christopher and Annabel. John was born and lived in Germantown, a community he deeply loved. He was an artist, photographer, poet and master craftsman. John taught foundry and mold making at the University of the Arts from 1988 - 2016. His work in sculpture and architectural conservation and restoration is everywhere in greater Philadelphia, from City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to Fairmount Park and the Merion Cricket Club. A memorial celebration will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday April 7 at Germantown Friends Meeting, 47 West Coulter St., Philadelphia, PA 19144.
www.WestLaurelHill.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019