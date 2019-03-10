Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN N. PHILLIPS

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHN N. PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS
JOHN N.
February 20, 2019, age 72. He is survived by his wife Gina Michaels, his daughter Elizabeth Phillips Weber, son-in-law Jesse Weber and grandchildren Christopher and Annabel. John was born and lived in Germantown, a community he deeply loved. He was an artist, photographer, poet and master craftsman. John taught foundry and mold making at the University of the Arts from 1988 - 2016. His work in sculpture and architectural conservation and restoration is everywhere in greater Philadelphia, from City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to Fairmount Park and the Merion Cricket Club. A memorial celebration will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday April 7 at Germantown Friends Meeting, 47 West Coulter St., Philadelphia, PA 19144.

www.WestLaurelHill.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.