Age 73, resident of Fort Wash-ington, PA. Died on July 15, 2019, at Artman Home from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born July 25, 1945 in West Reading, PA. son of Otto and Mildred Heck (Posey). He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his children Gregory and Erica, Jenna Doviak Conrad (Kevin) and Steven Doviak; his grand-children Aaron, Ethan and Ryan Conrad and Emily Conrad; siblings Barbara Reeser (David), Margaret Waring and Thomas (Kathleen) as well as many nieces and nephews. He grad-uated from Wyomissing High School and Muhlenberg College. He was employed as a CPA at PriceWaterhouse, Boyertown Casket Company, American Can and for most of his career as a Partner at Kreischer, Miller in Horsham, PA. He served on Boards in leadership roles for Liberty Lutheran Services, Lutheran Seminary of Philadelphia, Ambler Area YMCA, Glenside Rotary and on Council for Upper Dublin Lutheran Church. He was an ardent fan of Philadelphia sports teams, especially The Eagles. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday July 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home 1111 S. Bethlehem Pk. Ambler and to His Memorial Service Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susquehanna Road, Ambler. Interment will be private. Donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Found-ation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1234&np=true Photos and Tributes may be shared at:

