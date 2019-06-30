Home

Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
On June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Callahan) Breslin; loving father of Jacqueline (Steve) Graff, Michael (Marie) Breslin, and Paula (Marc) Perry. Grand-father of Joseph, John, Ella, Max, and Angela; great-grandfather of Joseph. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9 A.M. and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St John the Evangelist Church, 21 S. 13th St, Phila., PA 19107. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in John's name to the Covenant House, 31 E. Armat St, Phila., PA 19144, would be appreciated by his family.
www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
