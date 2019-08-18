Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. William Church
6200 N. Rising Sun Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
6200 N. Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA
DONNELLY
JOHN P.
On July 23, 2019, age 70, after a lengthy illness with Huntington's Disease, of Delray Beach, FL. Formerly of the Lawncrest and Roxborough section of Phila. Beloved husband of Claire (nee Casey) and devoted father of Conor F., Tara T., Brianna M., Caitlin C. Burlaga (David) and the late Francis J. Loving grandfather of Ava and Matthew Burlaga. Brother of the late Francis Donnelly and the late Regina Smolens. Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 8:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. William Church, 6200 N. Rising Sun Ave., Phila., PA 19111. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in John's memory may be made to Hoppy's Hope to End Huntington's Disease, 7 Martins Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
