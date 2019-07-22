Home

Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634 6858
JOHN FOLEY
JOHN P. FOLEY

JOHN P. FOLEY Notice
FOLEY
JOHN P.
On July 16, 2019 at the age of 54. Formerly of Earl St. in Fishtown. Cherished son of the late James J. and Mary T. Foley. Survived by 5 loving sisters and 3 loving brothers. Dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 8:30 - 10:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Phila., PA 19125 followed by his Prayer Service at 10:30 A.M. Interment New Cathedral Cem. Family prefers donations in his memory to the Special Olympics PA, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-634-6858

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
