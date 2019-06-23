|
|
GARRISON
JOHN P. "JACK"
On June 20, 2019, age 88, of Cherry Hill, NJ formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Ragan). Devoted father of Leigh (Paul) Juska, Jake (Barbara) Garrison and Dan (Lori) Garrison. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Terry) Carolan, Paul (Rachel) Juska Jr., Jordan (Kim) Patruskey, Julia (Michael) Price, Danny (Leigh) Garrison and Ian Garrison. Also lovingly survived by eight great grand-children. Predeceased by his brother, Raymond and sister, Peggy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday evening from 7 to 9 P.M. and again Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, 11 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Committal Service following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila.,, PA 19107 or at www.romancatholichs.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019