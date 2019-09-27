|
|
GILLIGAN
JOHN P.
Of Chestnut Hill, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved son of the late Kathleen and Francis John Gilligan. Brother of Francis, Philip, Daniel, Sarah Bellwoar, and Catherine Hughes. Born in Phila., graduate of Philadelphia Univ., served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, certified public accountant and served 35 years as a special agent for the Internal Revenue Service, member of VFW Post 5205 and past commander. Relatives and friends may call at JACOB F. RUTH FUNERAL HOME, 8413 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 1st from 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, 10 A.M. at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118. (Please go directly to Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019