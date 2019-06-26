Home

83, of Hatboro, PA died on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Husband of Sarah J. Harvey; he is survived by his children, John Harvey and wife Meg, and Brian Harvey and wife Kathy; also survived by six grand-children. Memorial Aervice at VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, Doylestown, PA on Saturday, June 29th. Family will receive friends from 11-12 Noon. Memorial Service follows from 12 - 12:30 P.M. Interment private. To send condolences visit:
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
