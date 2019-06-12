HOGAN

JOHN P. "JACK"

90 yrs. old, peacefully on June 9, 2019. Jack was a Forth Degree Knight with the Rev. Robert Burns Council # 13126, he was a member of the Men of Malvern for 50 yrs. and active member of Mary Mother of the Redeemer Parish. Jack served in US Army during the Korean War. Beloved and loving husband for 61 yrs. to Joan (nee Higgins) Hogan. Devoted father of Marianne (Charles) Pastor, Theresa (Ed) Munyan and Diane Hogan. Cherished grandfather of Catherine, Sean, Steven, William, Bridget, Kurk and Peter. Great grandfather of Liam and Dylan. Brother of Marie Dunn and Edward Hogan. Survived by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in Church Monday 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers. Please send donations in Jack's name to Mercy Career and Technical H.S. 2900 W. Hunting Park Ave. Phila. 19129 or Monastery of St. Clare, 1271 Newtown Langhorne Rd., Langhorne, Pa. 19047 CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.

215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019