Age 91, of Moorestown, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Mr. Hughes was born in Philadelphia, PA and had lived in Levittown, PA before moving to Cinnaminson, NJ 61 years ago. John devoted a good majority of his life to the sport of soccer. He played on an undefeated Northeast High School team in 1943 and 44'. He then went on to serve his country honorably within the US Navy, followed by earning a degree in physical education and playing 3 years on Temple's soccer team where he was captain and a two-time All-American. Mr. Hughes played 15 years for various teams in the American Professional Soccer League and coached high school and college soccer for 48 years.

Mr. Hughes spent 23 years coaching George Washington High School, followed by coming out of retirement and coaching an additional 13 years at Delran High School. He is a member of the following Halls of Fame: Philadelphia Soccer, Temple University, New Jersey Soccer, Pennsylvania Sports, Northeast High and Delran High. John was also a deacon at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson.

John was predeceased by his beloved spouse of 64 years, Elizabeth (nee Campbell); children, John P. Hughes, Shawn K. Hughes-Camp (Thomas), Erin M. Blank (Andrew, D.O.); grandchildren, Kelsey Higgins, Keith Hughes, Ryan Camp, Joshua Blank, Kelly Payne; great-grandchildren, Amelia Camp, Samuel Camp, Felicity Camp, Keegan Higgins, Brody Payne, Shepard Payne.

Family and Friends are invited to attend His Funeral Mass on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from St. Charles Borromeo Church Branch Pike and Pomona Road in Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Ent. is private.

